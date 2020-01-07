Joy Myrle Wester Tweddell, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Paradise on April 16, 1934, to Marvin and Carrie Sumner Wester. Joy was retired from G.E., where she worked in tube assembly for 30 years. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Community Church and Order of the Eastern Star. Joy enjoyed cooking and helping people. Everyone referred to her as "Momma Tweddell."
Along with her parents, Joy is preceded in death by her husband, James R. Tweddell Sr., and her sisters, Cleo Wester and Faye Bolin.
Joy is survived by her children, James R. "Rick" Tweddell Jr., Allan Tweddell, Jamie Renae (Danny) Mattingly; one grandchild, Stephen Mattingly; her sister, Margie Westerfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Jamus Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Tweddell. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Joy Myrle Wester Tweddell at www.haleymcginnis.com.
