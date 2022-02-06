Joyce Allen Southard, 82, of Beaver Dam, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on Oct. 25, 1939, in Ohio County to the late Newton Jasper and Alta Grace Renfrow Allen. Joyce was a member of Slaty Creek Baptist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her grand fur babies, especially Brady.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Glenn Southard; one daughter, Angelia Southard; one brother, Carmen Allen; and three sisters, Veda Coleman, Eula Rock and Stella Likens.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, one son, Samuel (Amy) Southard of Beaver Dam; one daughter, Karen “Nessie” Southard (Kelly) Givens of Morgantown; two granddaughters, Brooke Southard (Nathan) Denney and Kenya Givens (Micah) Embry; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Joyce’s family from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
