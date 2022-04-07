Joyce Ann Basham Clark, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born September 28, 1960, in Daviess County to Buford G. and Shirley Ann Weber Basham. Joyce worked for Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools Transportation. She also worked as a hairdresser. Joyce was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. She loved her family, friends and attending races at Windy Hollow Speedway.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela R. Clark; a sister, Kimberly D. Basham; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
She is survived by her children, Jonathan D. (Mary) Clark, Michael Shane (Tara) Clark and Melissa Gail (Robbie) Clark; parents, Gailen and Shirley Basham; seven grandchildren, Charlie Evans, Bentley Evans, Ellie Clark, Asher Lavigne, Emmielou Lavigne, Jaxon Clark and Logan Clark; sister, Beverly Gail Kirkpatrick; the father of her children, Tim Clark; several aunts and uncles; and several cousins.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Webber Family Cemetery, Lewisport. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Joyce Ann Clark Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented