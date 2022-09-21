HENDERSON — Joyce Ann Frederick, 72, of Henderson, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Joyce worked at the City of Henderson Gas Department as a secretary for many years. She loved watching her son play baseball and attended every game. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and grandson. She was a big coupon clipper and looked forward to going grocery shopping and browsing the aisles at different stores. Joyce was a member of Knobbs Church of God of Proficy in Rumsey, where she was a song leader for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruby Russell.
Joyce is survived by her son, Steve Frederick (Brenda Ballow) of Evansville, Indiana; brothers, Darrell Russell of Crofton and Mike Russell of Westville, Indiana; grandson, Morgan Frederick; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, with Brother Kyle Stroud officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to Joyce’s Life Celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home.
