Joyce Ann Henry Lamb, 79, of Owensboro, went to her eternal home Monday, April 13, 2020. She passed away at home surrounded by her family under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 26, 1941, to the late John and Lee Henry. She married the love of her life, Louis Monroe Lamb, on Dec. 10, 1955. They shared 64 years together. She was a homemaker and cared for over 75 children throughout the years. She loved and cared for each one as her own.
She had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and her faith was the most important part of her life. She was a faithful member of Crosspointe Baptist Church. She served her Lord in many ways. She was a prayer warrior and had a true servant’s heart.
She was an excellent cook and provided many meals for her family and friends, and she looked forward to cooking Wednesday night meals each week for her church family.
Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Jim Henry and Carl Henry Sr.; her sisters, Ruby Morris, Eula Nyhuise, Minnie Falloway and Flossie Rice; and great-grandson, Timothy Lamb.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her sons, Ronnie (Pam) Lamb and Robbie (Becky) Lamb; her daughters, Trina Young and Arretta (Paul) Nave; her grandchildren, Bridgett Lamb, Ronnie (Kristin) Lamb, Heather (John) Rouse, Derek (Caitlin) Young, Jessica Young and Mollie Nave; her great-grandson, Carter Lamb; her brothers, Roy Henry, Cecil Henry and Mackey (Joyce) Henry; and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service for Joyce will be livestreamed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/HaleyMcGinnis
Funeral/ to participate in the celebration. There will be a driving procession of support and remembrance from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Crosspointe Baptist Church. The family requests that you please come by to show your love during this time of physical distancing. Your participation is important to us! Due to the safety directives in place, it is important you honor them and the Lamb family by not exiting your car, but know you are allowed to roll down your window to share a loving word to the family in passing. This loving act will be much appreciated by all who are left to cherish Joyce’s memory. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice for their wonderful care.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301; and Crosspointe Baptist Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 21705, Owensboro, Kentucky 42304.
