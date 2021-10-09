ROCKPORT, Ind. — Joyce Ann Hinton, 72, of Rockport, Indiana, died at her home Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. She passed peacefully surrounded by family after a nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Joyce was born April 5, 1949, in Echols to Osburn and Margie Ross. Having a compassionate heart, she worked many years helping ease the discomfort of countless others as a nurse’s assistant at nursing homes in Kentucky and Indiana and at the Ohio County Hospital. Joyce enjoyed her animals at home, arranging flowers, frequenting yard sales and flea markets and occasionally playing a good game of Bingo. She grew up in the Echols General Baptist Church.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Milton Leisure.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Hinton of Rockport; her two sons, Daniel Leisure (LeAnn) of Lewisport and Joey Leisure of Lewisport; her grandchildren, Hunter and Luke Leisure of Lewisport; her brothers, Larry Ross (Jenny) of Bowling Green and Phillip Ross (Nancy) of Madison, Indiana; her aunt, Brenda Scott of Echols; and several nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Cremation was chosen and a private graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be given as a contribution to the American Cancer Society.
