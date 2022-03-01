Joyce Ann Horton Westerfield, 79, of Utica, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County to the late James and Myrl Jackson Horton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Jean Ward, and brothers, Rondal “Bub” Horton and Roger Dale Horton.
She was a loving and dedicated homemaker who could also “hold her own” working in the tobacco patch on the family’s farm. Joyce also worked at Cowden’s Manufacturing for 14 years. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce will be dearly missed by many.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roy Curtis Westerfield; sons, Tony Dale Westerfield (Tina), Barry Wayne “Sam” Westerfield (Linda), Bobby Gene Westerfield (Candy), and Terry Lynn Westerfield, all of Utica; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty McDonald, Shirley Singleton (Ray), Bonnie Horton, and Lorie Ann Ward (Jerry).
No public visitation or services will be held.
Care provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
