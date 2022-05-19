Joyce Ann Monroe Vernon Wilkerson, 79, of Owensboro, went to heaven Tuesday, May 17, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 27, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Lawrence and Dorothy Farmer Monroe and was raised in Ohio County in the Rosine and Horton communities. Mom went to heaven with daughters Tammy and Tracy by her side, after having spent her final 13 years in the home she shared with her daughter, Tammy.
Mom was a Christian and baptized at Lewis Lane Baptist Church and had been attending Christ Community Church. She had worked as a clerk at Taylor’s Drug Store in Owensboro where she had some great memories. She cared for her children and grandchildren, earned her private pilot’s license, which she carried in her wallet, just in case, made endless numbers of matching sleeveless dresses for her daughters, traveled, loved the beach, and enjoyed going to Europe on business trips with her daughter. Mamaw was her favorite name. Mom is now free of years of physical pain and nearly two decades of grief for her daughter Terri; they are now reunited along with baby Madalyn, and all her family.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Linda Monroe Newberry and Larry Monroe; her newborn granddaughter, Madalyn Margaret Howard; her youngest daughter, Terri Malinda Vernon Wink, and husband, Allen Joseph Wink; and son-in-law, Michael Brown, Jr.
Surviving is two daughters, Tammy Vernon Brown and Tracy Vernon Howard (Wayne); grandchildren, Jonathan Wayne Howard and Emily Ann Wink Knott (Trevor); and soon to arrive great-granddaughter, Emersyn Lou Knott. Also surviving are siblings, Mary Lou Monroe Cook (Bobby) and Patricia Ann Monroe Seaton; and wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mom would like to thank all her caregivers, including Chasidy who was with her to her final day, and Hospice. Most especially, she was so proud and thankful for her granddaughter, Emily, that cared for her for eight years, while she was still in high school and college. She told everyone, “Emily did not do it like that.” No one ever cared for her the way Emily did in her eyes.
A memorial service will be held for Joyce at 5 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Mom will be laid to rest later at St. Anthony’s Cemetery at Browns Valley. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented