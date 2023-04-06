Joyce Ann Shelton, 79, of Owensboro, went to her Heavenly home Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2023, surrounded by her family under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 8, 1943, in Ohio County to the late William Allen Decker and Nina Bell Coy. Mrs. Shelton was the owner and operator of Joyce’s Beauty Salon at Park Regency in Owensboro. She enjoyed beauty pageants, trips to Nashville, shopping, music, and dancing.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Tony Shelton; infant daughter, Darla Shelton; and grandmother, Arizona Coy.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 60 years, Reginald Shelton of Owensboro; two daughters, Tammy Clark of Owensboro and Tonya (Jamie) Hohimer of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren, Kelsey (Edward) Hayes, Brittany (Erik) Ross, and Tiffany (Josh) Bratcher; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Brandon Moore and Lola Robinson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Apr. 7, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit with Mrs. Shelton’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Mrs. Joyce Ann Shelton by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
