Joyce Ann Taylor Peercy, 81, of Philpot, left us for heaven on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at 9:10 a.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mrs. Peercy was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Richardson's Chapel General Baptist Church. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, wife and friend to many. She was an excellent cook, a hard worker, and a beautiful woman inside and out. She was dearly loved and will forever live on in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Billy R. Taylor; mother Virginia L. Sigers; father Johnson Woodrow Sigers; and nephew Billy Sigers.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Peercy, of Philpot; daughter Teresa (Don) Chamberlain, of Hebron, Indiana; son Michael Taylor, of Portage, Indiana; grandchild Lindsey Chamberlain (Christopher) Reed; stepson Jeffrey Earl (Rhonda) Peercy, of Shepherdsville; stepgrandchildren Bethany Peercy and Jordan Peercy; stepdaughter Latricia (Donald) Clark, of Philpot; stepgranddaughter Emily Clark; brother Jimmie (Sandra) Sigers, of Owensboro; and niece Kristie (Randy) Lanham.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Jack D. Carter officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
