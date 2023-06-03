Joyce Ann Teets, 75, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 19, 1947, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Anastasia Reilly Kenney. Joyce retired as a licensed practical nurse and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Along with traveling with her husband John, Joyce loved working as a nurse, especially the years with the Sisters at Mount Saint Joseph.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Teets, June 27, 2011.
Surviving is her husband of 54 years, John D. Teets; two sons, John Teets, Jr. and wife, Heather, of Owensboro and Jerome “Jay” Teets of Huntsville, Alabama; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Joyce will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mt. St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented