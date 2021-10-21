HOPKINSVILLE — Joyce Ann Yates, 76, of Hopkinsville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her home while under the care of Hospice.
She entered into this life June 3, 1945, to the late Henry Joseph and Mary Catherine Wink. Joyce was a devoted wife and mother. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for over 50 years before moving to Hopkinsville in 2017. She was a talented seamstress, gardener, volunteer and retired from Our Lady of Lourdes Daycare. She was active in the VFW Post #696 with her husband before he passed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 1/2 years, Joseph Michael Yates, on Jan. 12, 2017; her son, Gregory Wayne Yates, on June 11, 1996; granddaughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth Alley on Sept. 1, 1994; son-in-law Ryan Lee Arnold on Feb. 12, 2020; and her siblings, Cathy Randles and Louis Wink.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Debbie Carpenter and husband Russell of Lillian, Alabama; son Stephen Yates and wife Anastasia of Dallas; son Jeremy Yates and wife Kimberly of Greenville, North Carolina; daughter Jenni Arnold of Pembrooke Pines, Florida; and daughter Kim Bangart and husband Marty of Hopkinsville. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Jacob and Allison Allen, Kalina and Patrick Yates, Alex, Nathan, Elliot and Andrew Yates, Victoria, Isaac, Eli and Jackson Arnold and Evelyn and Kaley Bangart; two great-grandchildren, Layla Rose and Riel James; her siblings, Angela Crowe, Sue Johns, Lola Wink, James Wink, Daniel Wink, Urban Wink and Larry Wink; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Joyce will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Avenue, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented