After a long, rewarding, and industrious life Joyce Bell Stevenson, 90, died on Dec. 30, 2020, from Covid related illnesses. Born on March 2, 1930, Joyce was a resident of Owensboro in her early years and a graduate of Centre College. She worked at the Pentagon briefly as a secretary and then married the minister and theologian, William Taylor Stevenson, also of Owensboro.
Life took her to many cities and countries and in that time she mothered her four children who survive her today. She is also survived by her sister Mary Dixon Baker. Joyce had a great interest in cooking which made each holiday a gastronomic delight and was also an avid gardener and garden designer. Dementia crept up on her in her later years but she always had many moments of insightfulness and a continued caring for her family.
Later in her life Joyce moved back to Owensboro to be with friends and family.
A private interment of her ashes will be held on August 5, 2021, at Rosehill-Elmwood cemetery.
