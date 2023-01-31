Joyce C. Blandford, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. Joyce was born June 9, 1932, to the late Dwight Carroll and Cecelia Willoughby. Joyce graduated from Owensboro High School and worked at the G.E. tube plant in sales and marketing until she retired. She began volunteering for Hospice of W. Kentucky and later worked there in finance for 15 years. Joyce was a long-standing and very active member of Christ Community Church where she sang in the choir and served in many ways. She loved family gatherings and going on trips with her husband through Golden Partners. Joyce was a good listener and never met a stranger which made her loved by many. She will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, Joyce also was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bobby C. Blandford, in 2019; her sisters, Jean Tanner and Catherine Flood; many special friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandy (Bobby) Aull and Dwight Blandford, both of Owensboro, and Charlesa Yeiser of Utica; grandchildren, Brian (Ashley) Kamuf, Jeremy Kamuf, Tiffany (Robbie) Clark, and Cynda (Curtis) Wood; step-grandchildren, Ryan Aull, Adrian (Annie Laurie) Yeiser, Jordy (Cynthia) Yeiser, and Jackie Sue (Zack) Smith; great-grandchildren, Keleigh, Clayton, Caroline, Tommy, Ryder, and Cannon; step-great-grandchildren, Leif, Walt, Maple, Clair, James Hawkins, Rush, Channing, Alexander, Christian, and Sylvia; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Christ Community Church. Ennichement of Joyce and her husband, Bobby, will be in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Christ Community Church, 1220 Center St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Joyce’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
