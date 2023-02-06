Joyce C. Patterson, 75, of Owensboro passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born Jan. 10, 1948, to the late Henry and Marjorie Coleman Bartlett. Joyce graduated from Owensboro High School, class of 1966 where she enjoyed playing powder puff football. Joyce and her mother entered a mother/daughter bowling tournament where they came in first in Kentucky and fourth in the nation. She lied about her age and began working at 14 then later retired from Ragu in the lab and Quality Control. Joyce was an avid UK sports fan, especially football and kept a game showing at all times on her 60-inch TV. If you ever wanted a bargain, Joyce was the one to take with you since she could “talk down” the price. She furnished her first home for under $200. Joyce was also a loving, selfless person who cared for everyone, including complete strangers whom she would invite into her home. She was a good cook, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the auxiliary at the American Legion and VFW.
In addition to her parents, Joyce also was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara, Steve, Jerry, David, and Ralph Bartlett.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of over 36 years, Paul Patterson; sons, Jason and Jeff Roberts, Christopher Patterson, Danny Bratcher; daughter, Paula Jo Patterson; daughter-in-law, Melanie Jumuad; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Dieckmann (John); sister-in-law, Darlene Patterson; a multitude of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, Feb. 8. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Condolences and memories for Joyce’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented