Joyce Elaine Howard Payne, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 18, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Celestine “Scats” and Margaret Louise Boarman Howard. Joyce was retired from Swedish Match after 36 1/2 years and was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church. She was very devoted to the Catholic faith and her prayer life. Joyce had many friends and co-workers that she loved doing things with, especially playing Bunco. She enjoyed traveling, vacationing and cooking for her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Joyce and the love of her life, Dennis, married June 8, 1968, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville.
Joyce was also preceded in death by a son, Rodney Lane Payne, on Nov. 12, 2020; a grandson, David Joshua Kemper, on Jan. 20, 1995; a great-granddaughter, Stella Grace Payne, on June 11, 2019; and a sister, Patricia Weaver, on April 5, 2021.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Dennis Payne; three daughters, Denice Kemper and husband Mark of Owensboro, Rhea Isenberg and husband Nathan of Bowling Green and Kara Eberlin and husband Ryan of Towanda, Pennsylvania; a son, Jonathan Payne of Weeki Wachee, Florida; 13 grandchildren, Andrea (Nathan) Sapp, Mark Jr., Josh, David and Hannah Kemper, Andrew and Colt Isenberg, Mary Kate, Will, Olivia and Noah Eberlin, Kyle Payne (Rodney’s son) and Cassidy Payne; a great-granddaughter, Freya Payne; six sisters and brothers, Jan (Mark) Hubbs, Sharon (Jim) Embry, Carol (Eddie) Allgood, Lowell (Sue) Howard, Randy (Pam) Howard and Marvin (Kathryn) Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Williams Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
