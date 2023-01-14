GREENVILLE — Joyce Fay Rudolph, 86, of Greenville, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Rudolph was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Island. She was a homemaker and a member of Green River Chapel. She loved church and her church family. She was very involved in all the special events back in her early days. She also enjoyed entertaining people.
She is survived by her children, Jamie (Michelle) Vincent, Vicki (Dale) King, and Gerell “Butch” (Brenda) Rudolph; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Green River Chapel in Central City, with Rev. Jewell Martin officiating and Bro. Larry Shadowen assisting. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
Online condolences may be made to www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
