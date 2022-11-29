CENTRAL CITY — Joyce Faye Howard, 88, of Central City, passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at Tradewater Pointe in Dawson Springs. She was born November 8, 1934, to Melvin and Eula Boggess in Luzerne.
Joyce retired from Zenith in Chicago, Illinois. She was loved by everyone who knew her; she was kind-hearted and thoughtful to everyone. She loved camping at Kentucky Lake and also loved to fish when she and her husband lived at Lake Malone. Some of the many things Joyce will be remembered for are her red hair, going on the water slide with the kids and almost drowning, and her willingness to try anything.
Joyce was always active, never sitting still for very long. She loved to be out in her yard with her dog Parker and also visiting with her neighbors. Joyce was a Christian and ready to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, William Boggess, Ronnie Boggess, John Boggess, Freida Boggess, Retha Sapp, and Ruby Hinton, and her husband of over 50 years, Charles Howard.
She leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, with Bro. Todd King officiating.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
