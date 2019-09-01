CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Joyce Anne Fulkerson Morphew, 78, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born March 24, 1941, to the late William Leslie "Dock" and Lois (Pate) Fulkerson in Daviess County. Joyce also was preceded in death by her sister, Jane (Fulkerson) Tyler.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Billy Morphew; one daughter, Renee Person and husband Darryl; two sons, Tom Morphew and Rhonda Fulton and Alan Morphew and Terri Rice; seven grandchildren, Brian, Leslie (Cary), Britten, Rachel, William, Jason (Maren) and Justin; and two great-grandsons, Brycen and Maverick. With a happy heart, Joyce was looking forward to the arrival of two great-granddaughters, Tyler Anne in November 2019 and Marlie Joy in February 2020. Two siblings also survive Joyce, Charlotte (Kenneth) Howard and Bill (Sherry) Fulkerson.
A celebration of Joyce's life was at her daughter's home in Chesapeake.
