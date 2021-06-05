GREENVILLE — Joyce Gray Stevens, 88, of Greenville, died at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born Oct. 3, 1932, in Muhlenberg County and was a freelance court reporter with Stevens Court Reporting. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City, a member of the U.D.C., a former BPW member and a Kentucky Colonel. She loved playing the dulcimer, playing cards, UK basketball, anything Everly Brothers related and traveling. She helped at the Everly Brothers Museum and loved meeting Everly Brothers fans from all over the world.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward “E.G.” Stevens; daughter Annetta Stanley; siblings Robbie Higgs, Linda VanNaarden and Donna McDonald; and parents Owen and Gondolier Gray.
Ms. Stevens is survived by her son, Jeff (Tammy) Durall; daughter Millie (Clay) Wells; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and brother Charles (Vivian) Gray.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Kevin Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives.
