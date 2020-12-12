CALHOUN — Joyce Harris, 83, of Calhoun, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and member of Glenville Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Michael Harris; daughters Jeannie Langley and Joanna Culbreth; brothers Doug Sunn and Tommy Sunn; and sisters Jean Middleton and Erlene Rutan.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Glenville Baptist Church and streaming live at mus
terfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Glenville Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Joyce’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Expressions of sympathy: McLean County History and Genealogy Museum, P.O. Box 291, Calhoun, KY 42327.
