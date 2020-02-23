LEXINGTON — Joyce Heldt Orrahood, 92, of Lexington, formerly of Owensboro, passed away on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was born March 28, 1927, in Evansville, Indiana, to Thomas A. Heldt and Viola A. Heldt. She graduated from Bosse High School in 1945, attended Lindenwood College from 1945 to 1947 in St. Charles, Missouri, and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis as a speech pathologist and teacher of the deaf. She was the second teacher of the hearing impaired and deaf to work in the Evansville school system and later taught at the Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis.
She resided in Owensboro from 1959 to 2000 when she moved to Lexington upon the death of her beloved husband, Dr. M. David Orrahood. Together, they restored several Victorian homes and were both active in organizations dedicated to history and historic preservation. She was active in many civic organizations, as a charter member and board secretary for the Owensboro Area Museum and was named “Friend of the Museum” in 1983. She was past president of the Daviess County Medical Auxiliary, past member of the D.A.R. and Colonial Dames of the XVI Century, was charter president of the Owensboro Preservation Alliance and in 1986 was appointed by Gov. Collins to serve on the Kentucky Heritage Commission. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro and later as a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Lexington.
Joyce was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Dr. David Orrahood, M.D.; and beloved twin sons, John and David Orrahood.
She is survived by two daughters; Sarah Ann Coleman and her husband, Terry, of Georgetown and Joyce Lynn Leisure of Middletown, Ohio and her husband, Larry Leisure, of Owensboro; one son, James Wyatt Orrahood of Henderson; two beloved granddaughters, Elizabeth Leisure Westerman and her husband, Jon Westerman, of Loveland, Ohio, and Sarah Holly Lindsay Hernandez Vergunst and her husband, Nick Vergunst, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one grandson, Christopher Orrahood of Henderson; and two great-grandchildren, Julianna Aline Westerman and John Thomas “Jack” Westerman of Loveland, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. A private service will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, with burial at Rosehill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Voices, In memory of Joyce Orrahood, 6642 Branch Hill-Guinea Pike, Loveland, Ohio 45140, or donate online at www.ohiovalleyvoices.org or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
