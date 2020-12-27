Joyce J. Evans, 80, of Owensboro, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born March 2, 1940, in Flint, Michigan, to the late Arthur and Mary Louise Nelson Curtis, Joyce graduated from Owensboro High School (class of ’58) and married her high school sweetheart, Charles Evans. She worked as an administrative assistant for several places, including Daviess County Public Schools from which she retired. As a devoted member of First Baptist Church, Joyce was part of the Koininia Sunday school class. She was a self-made woman who loved and served her family and others in many ways as well as the glue that held the family together. Joyce loved reading and taking trips with her church. She was energetic, loving and always positive.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles Evans, in June of this year.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her two daughters, Fonda Clark and husband Mark of Oxford, Mississippi, and Beth Penrod and husband Donnie of Philpot; five grandchildren, Steffan Clark (Mary), Karly Downing (Bobby), Christian Clark, Dakota Penrod (Cindy) and Logan Penrod; three great-grandchildren, Michael “Mikey” Clark, Ryan Clark and Emily Clark; and brother-in-law, Thurman Evans (Glenda).
There will be a service with limited attendance and burial at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation for the family of Joyce Evans will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or First Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joyce Evans may be left at www.glenncares.com.
