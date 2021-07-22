CAMDEN, Ala. — Joyce Joanne Green-Blay was born July 30, 1957, in Camden, Alabama, to Willie “Cotton” Green Jr. and Patsy McWillian-Green. Joyce was the second of seven girls to this union. Joyce Blay has known Christ all of her life, but at 22 years old, she began to study and know Christ for herself. She accepted him into her life and united with Immanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church in Owensboro, where she served as a faithful member until her death. Joyce departed this life on Thursday, July 8th, 2021 at Huntsville, Hospital, surrounded by family in Huntsville, Alabama.
Joyce met her significant other, David Blay, who became her husband at a young age. Joyce married David Blay on May 19, 1977, and to this union, two girls were born, KyKinda and Kellee Blay. Joyce graduated from Hancock County High School in 1975. She later went on to work at Owensboro City Hall in the human relations department. Afterwards, she relocated back to her birthplace, Camden, Alabama, where she started work at Alabama Tom BigBee. Joyce was extremely ambitious and she always sought elevation which prompted her to run for city council while in Camden, Alabama, as she also sought a college degree at Concordia College in Selma, Alabama. In conjunction with these things, she was also an entrepreneur. She owned GQ Menswear clothing store in Camden, Alabama.
Due to her ambition and dedication to success, Joyce decided to move her family and transfer from Concordia College in Camden to Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama by enrolling in the LEAP Program, which she later completed in the year 2000 and received her bachelor’s degree. She then continued to further her education at Alabama A&M University, where she received her master’s degree in social work.
She worked several places afterward. She worked as a dean at Oakwood College. She also worked for Madison County Department of Human Resources, helping to unite families that had been torn apart. There’s nothing that she wouldn’t do to make sure that children stayed with their parents. She had a passion for helping others, and she worked diligently in helping to improve the family structure in each home that she could. She later went on to start her own daycare/K-12 Christian education. She opened In the Beginning Childcare with the non-profit organization True Witness Ministry.
Joyce had a genuine spirit and a beautiful soul who never met a stranger. Everyone that she came in contact with was like family to her. She loved Christ like no other, and couldn’t stress enough the beauty of his goodness, and because of the power of his love, she testified to the daily blessings that overflowed in her life. She testified to how much Christ had done for her and how he blessed her daily.
Joyce is preceded in death by her sister, Angela Green; and brother Larry “Bo” Wheeler.
Joyce is survived by her husband, David Blay; children Kykinda Blay and Kellee Blay; seven sisters, Jackie Neal, Faye Fountain, Janatha Vass, Donna Lewis, Sandra Jackson, Samantha Anderson and Marshic (Dee-Dee) Dukes (Billy); five grandchildren, Halie, Kaunna, (Kahdai) Jyler, Josiah and Joshua; and she leaves a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives.
