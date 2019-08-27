HARTFORD -- Joyce June Culbertson, 66, of Hartford, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Joyce was born in Madisonville to the late Claude "Hoss" Cartwright and Lillie Belle Travis. She retired after 30 years at Walmart and enjoyed Netflix and eating Mexican with her friends. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Antonio Arriaga, and a sister, Sharon Gayle Cummings.
Survivors include her husband, William Leslie Culbertson; a son, Leslie Michael Culbertson; three daughters, Shelli Lynn Culbertson of Smyrna, Tennessee, Kelli Jo (James Edward) Pepper of Hopkinsville, Alexandria Culbertson of Hartford; her mother, Lillie Belle Travis; a brother, Claude "Buddy" Cartwright of Browder; a sister, Glenda Sue Ferguson of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Maxwell, Brandon Lee Arriaga, Matthew Tyler Arriaga, Haley June Culbertson, Madison Walley, Madalyn Walley and Makayla Pepper; and great-granddaughter McKinley Elizabeth Maxwell.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
