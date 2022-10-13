HARTFORD — Joyce Lindsey Bryant, 81, formerly of Hartford, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois after a long illness. Joyce was born in Hartford February 15, 1941, to the late Loretta Johnson Lindsey and Raymond Lindsey and married Glen Bryant in 1958. Joyce was an avid quilter and did extensive genealogy research. She attended Liberty Lighthouse Church in Hartford before moving to Chicago, Illinois.
Survivors include her daughter, Deb Bryant Caputo, and husband, Frank; son, Jeff Bryant; grandchildren, Steven Caputo (Christine), Victoria Caputo, Lindsey Bryant-Moreno (Cisco), and Megan Bryant; great-great-grandsons, Damien and Alex; siblings, Charles, Carol, and Allen; nieces, Bonnie, Anna, Kelli, and Andrea; and nephews, Tony and Brian.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented