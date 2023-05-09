Joyce Luttrell Sosh, 81, of Panther, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Joyce Marie Luttrell was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Owensboro to the late Forrest Lee and Helen Kathryn Nichols Luttrell and was married to James Thomas “Slugo” Sosh. Joyce was a homemaker, but earlier worked as a bus driver for Daviess County Public Schools, and was a member of Nickel Ridge Holiness Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and spending time with both her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James “Slugo” Sosh, who died April 23, 2002; two sons, Steve Sosh and Terry Sosh; a sister, Kathryn Parks; and a brother, James Luttrell.
Survivors include five sons, Clarence Sosh of Panther, Thomas Duwayne Sosh and James Sosh (Tina), both of Owensboro, Keith Sosh (Chasity) of Panther, and Billy Sosh (Amanda) of Maceo; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; five brothers, Larry Luttrell of Georgia, Denny Luttrell and Donnie Luttrell, both of Livermore, Mike Luttrell (Farris) of Whitesville, and Ricky Luttrell of Owensboro; and three sisters, Frances Parks and Dana Walden (Eric), both of Owensboro, and Brenda Mauzy (Doug) of Calhoun.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County. Friends may visit with Joyce’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Joyce’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Joyce Luttrell Sosh family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Nickel Ridge Cemetery Fund, C/O Clarence Sosh, 9950 Kentucky 815, Utica, KY 42376.
Share your memories and photos of Joyce at musterfuneralhomes.com.
