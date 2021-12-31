LIVERMORE — Joyce M. Douglas, 82, of Livermore, went home to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation in Calhoun. Joyce Marie Keller was born June 16, 1939, in Island, to the late Ira and Jennie Hughes Keller and was married to Willie Douglas Sr. on Jan. 27, 1953, until his death on Aug. 6, 2003. She was Holiness and attended several local churches, and she was a personal caregiver for the elderly. Joyce enjoyed sewing, painting, word finds and watching traffic from her porch.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by three daughters: Connie Louise Douglas, Barbara Ann Douglas and Katherine Gail Douglas; and a great-granddaughter, Rebekah Rose Marie Thibodeaux.
Survivors include her son, Willie Douglas (Dena); four grandchildren Christina Buck (Shawn), Amy Huffines (Johnny), Jonthan Douglas (Sarah) and Ada Hare (Adam); 12 great-grandchildren, Nick (Alexis), David, Mercedes, Marquise, Kylee, Scotty, Landen, Aden, Kiara, Sophia, William and Rebekah; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Russell of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Billy Douglas officiating. Burial will be in the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Joyce’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Joyce’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Joyce M. Douglas family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Joe Howell, 835 Doug Hill Road, Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Joyce at
Commented