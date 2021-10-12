Joyce “Mama Joyce” Nel McKenzie, 67, of Owensboro departed this life October 7, 2021. She was born September 24, 1954, to Henry Yarbrough and Nel V. McCreary.
Joyce was a member of Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Owensboro. She was a fan of Ice Cube and listened to him often. She also enjoyed watching movies, new or old. Gunsmoke was her favorite TV show and watched it along with her favorite soap operas. Joyce, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren all loved playing together as often as they could.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husbands, Willie Binns and Jerald McKenzie; her parents, stepfather, Leroy McCreary and Nel V. McCreary; her brother, Jerry Brice; and her beloved grandson, Actavious McKenzie.
Joyce’s precious memories will be cherished by her father, Henry Yarbrough; her sons, Dontá (Stephanie) McKenzie, Willie (Angie) McKenzie, Santana McKenzie, and Isaac McKenzie; her daughters, Holiwood McKenzie and stepdaughter, Shanda (Binns) Boyd; her brother, Johnny Brice; her sisters, Gail Brice Rutledge, Linda Bell, and Brenda Harris; her special little helper, Diesal McKenzie; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Services will be held at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1213 E 10th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 on Thursday October 14th, 2021, at 1 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to McFarland Funeral Home at 1001 W 5th St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
