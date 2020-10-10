CENTERTOWN — Joyce Marie Crowe Bennett, 82, of Centertown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 28, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Milton Sr. and Golda Shaver Crowe.
Joyce graduated from Murray College and the Daviess County School of Nursing in 1959 and served as a nurse for Owensboro Daviess County Hospital for many years. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church and Thruston United Methodist Church. Joyce loved to sing in the choir, and she was a skilled pianist and organist. In her free time, she loved attending family get-togethers, reading, playing cards and cheering on the UK basketball team.
Joyce is survived by her children, Laura (Danny) Casey, Karen (Glenn) Hite, David (Michele) Bennett, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Bennett, Carrie (Mike) Rice and Anthony “T.J.” Bennett; grandchildren Noah, Katherine, Caroline, Carley, Adam, Mason, Logan, Kyle, Cameron, Nick, Cody, Jordan, Ceira, Shelby and Hunter; great-grandchildren Shiloh, Caleb, Toby, Jaden, Amira, Reagan and NaVana; her sister, Sharon Hill; her brother, Milton Crowe Jr.; and former husband Paul F. Bennett.
A service with limited attendance will be at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or funeral for Ms. Bennett shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors on the Breckenridge Street side of the building near the flagpole.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Joyce Bennett may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
