Joyce Marie Mabrey, 73, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Millers Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana. She was born February 11, 1949 in Daviess County to the late Theodore Ray and Doris Goode Foster. Joyce was retired from Owensboro-Daviess Co. Hospital after 35 years as a nurse’s aid and was invited to assist in the ground-breaking ceremony for the new hospital. She also was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tommy DeHart in November of 2020.
Joyce had a unique personality and had a good time wherever she went. She was always up for adventures and road trips. She loved crafts, flowers, and cake decorating. Joyce’s favorite story to tell was of cane pole fishing and ripping lips. Joyce was an angel in life and will still be an angel now. She shined wherever she went and always raised spirits. She helped anyone and everyone. You could always count on her when you needed help. Joyce had wonderful hand-crafted decorations all around her home, no matter the season, but the Christmas season was her favorite time of year. What she loved the most though was spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Charles I. Mabrey; her daughter, Charity DeHart; her son, Charles R. Mabrey and wife Ursula; seven grandchildren, Georgia, Genesis, Gabrielle, and Grant DeHart, Gracie Westmoreland, and Zeke and Benjamin Mabrey; a brother, Larry Foster; and two sisters, Wilma Stallings and husband Mark and Connie Lanham and husband Chuck, everyone of Owensboro.
Services will be Noon Tuesday, February 22, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 Monday and from 10 a.m. until Noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Miller’s Merry Manor in memory of Joyce Mabrey, 815 Washington Street, Rockport, Indiana 47635. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
