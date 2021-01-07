BREMEN — Joyce Marie Oliver, 74, of Bremen, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at her home. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her son, Mark Triplett; brothers Lyndell Buchanan, Bobby Buchanan and George Buchanan; and sisters Bertha Branaham and Margaret Romans.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mount Moriah Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
