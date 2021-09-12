Joyce Marie Warren Valdes Robinson, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Wetumpka, Alabama.
She was a graduate of Western High School. She retired from Aleris, formerly Commonwealth Aluminum.
Joyce was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she was the president of the Culinary Arts Committee, a member of The Missionary Auxiliary, a decision counselor, a hospitality greeter and a member of the Select Seniors Group and G.Y.M. Marriage Ministry.
Joyce was known to many for her stylish clothes, hats, shoes and accessories. She enjoyed cooking, baking and visiting any sick and shut-in member in the community. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who assisted anyone she encountered. She was known for her sassiness and didn’t mind putting anyone to work. She wasn’t fond of laziness!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jefferson and Leitha Buck; two sisters, Phyllis Jean Buck Moore Palmer and Barbara Victoria Buck; a nephew, DeAngelo Buck; and a stepdaughter, Collette Robinson Jackson.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Valdes; her only daughter, Natalie Robinson Davis (fiancé Eric T. Jackson), of Wetumpka, Alabama; her stepson, Nicholas Valdes of Owensboro; a special stepson, Jermaine Johnson of Louisville; her brother, Clarence (Terri) Hanley of Ruskin, Florida; her sister/daughter, Lisa Buck Brown of Swansea, Illinois; five granddaughters, Justice Woods and Kayleigh and Khyleigh Davis, all of Wetumpka, Alabama, Nautica Robinson, of Montgomery, Alabama, and Natalie (Nat Nat) Valdes of Owensboro; a special niece/granddaughter, Jelissa Buck Dale of Fairbanks, Alaska; a special step-granddaughter, Pamela (Markee) Bass of Madison, Alabama; four great-grandsons, Devin Jr. and Daylyn Dale of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Sederick Jackson and KeeMarion Bass, of Madison, Alabama; one great-granddaughter, Kennidi Bass, of Madison, Alabama; a goddaughter, Kristel Wright of Owensboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 507 Plum St., Owensboro, with the Rev. André L. Bradley officiating.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Kindred Hospice of Montgomery, Alabama.
Condolences may be sent to the family at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W. Fifth St., Owensboro, KY 42301. The online address is www.mcfarlandfh.com for direct access.
Commented