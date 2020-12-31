Joyce Marie Woodward Keller, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home. Joyce was born in Owensboro on March 21, 1931, to Herbert and Elizabeth Woodward Sr. She was a member of St. Martin Catholic Parish for more than 60 years. Joyce spent 14 years in Florida with her husband, Vincent Gerald, where they were members of St. Timothy Catholic Church. Most recently, she was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Joyce enjoyed playing cards, solving crossword puzzles and completing jigsaw puzzles. Joyce was a fantastic cook who often showcased her skills at family gatherings. Joyce loved her family and cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Vincent Gerald Keller; parents Herbert Woodward Sr. and Elizabeth Woodward Kerrick; son Vincent Jerry Keller; daughter Karen Martin and son-in-law, Audie Martin; brothers Bro. Robert Woodward, Joseph “Rudy” Woodward and Herbert Glenn Woodward Jr; and a sister, Sister Mary Herbert Woodward.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilynn Keller and Valerie (Michael) Thomas, both of Owensboro; three sons, Donald (Janet) Keller of Owensboro, Gregory (Agnes) Keller of Bowling Green and Kenneth (Amy) Keller of Clarksville, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral Mass shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate protective masks and enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
