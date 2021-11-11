Joyce Maxine Stinnett, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hillcrest. She was born July 27, 1933, in Henderson to the late Charles and Roena Bright Harley. Joyce was a bookkeeper and a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Stinnett, in August 2005.
She is survived by a son, Bobby Stinnett (Mary Donna) of Owensboro; daughter Sandra Boone (Billy) of Florida; six grandchildren, Danny Joe Finley, Billy Boone, Craig Finley (Cindy), Dale Means (Raina), Jason Stinnett and Angie Lear (Amos); and great-grandchildren, Danielle Ramsey, Chase Christopher Finley, Cayden Joseph Finley, Cody Troutman, Triston Troutman, Jaycee and Kelci Long, Triston and Brandson Stinnett and Addison, Peyton, Brody and Bryar Lear.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented