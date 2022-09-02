Everyone, at least once in a lifetime, ponders the question, how will I be remembered? Joyce Mollie Howard Quigg, who died peacefully Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 83, will most likely be remembered simply as someone who enjoyed serving others. Joyce was a woman who kept her word, loved her family, enjoyed a friendly card game, and tried to honor her Savior. As a long-time member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church, she was active in women’s groups and the Winsome Sunday School Class. She served on the leadership team, assisted with VBS, and enjoyed church-wide fellowships. Joyce’s family was also at the center of her world. She was born March 25, 1939, in Nuckols to Gibby and Etta Mae Cross Howard.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Ben F. Quigg IV, and sisters, Nancy Lou Howard and Doretta Jean Harris.
She is survived by her daughter, Leah Lampert (Michael); son, Ben F. “Bo” Quigg V (Sarah); daughter, Marti Guelde (Doug); eight grandchildren, Abigail Quigg-Begho (MJ), Ben F. “Toby” Quigg VI, Ali Lampert, Emilee Lampert, Mia Lampert, Molli Roepke (Erik), E. Benjamin “Gabe” Guelde, and Leah Guelde; five great-grandsons, Bryson Quigg, Justice, Carter, and Bishop Quigg-Begho, and Ben F. “Cash” Quigg VII; and special friends, Bruce and Susie Mauzy, and Elizabeth, Matt, Emme and Elli Martin.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Glenn Armstrong and Pastor Ben Stamper officiating. Burial will follow in Old Buck Creek Church Cemetery in Nuckols. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
