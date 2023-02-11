On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, Heaven gained an angel, Joyce Moore Driskell. She passed away at Signature at Hillcrest Nursing Home where she had lived for four and a half years. She was born to Bessie Nugent Rice and Larus Rice Dec. 29, 1930, in the community of Chambers. She was a Christian, loved Jesus, and loved reading her Bible.
She was Mom-o to many kids over a lot of years and she loved every one of them.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Herman Joseph Moore and Arthur Binford Driskell; son, Kerry Wayne Driskell; son-in-law, Kirby Meacham; granddaughter, Chrystal Gail Clark; and a brother, Wilbur Arnold.
She is survived by her daughters, Patsy Gail (Tony) Clark and Marcia Lynn Mecham; grandsons, Joseph Anthony (Amanda) Clark, MSFC Jared Adam (Katy) Clark, and Jordan Andrew Clark; granddaughter, Shauna Elizabeth (Carl) Curtis; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Signature at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
She will be laid to rest with her husband Herman at Bethlehem Methodist Church, where she attended for many years.
She will be laid to rest with her husband Herman at Bethlehem Methodist Church, where she attended for many years.
