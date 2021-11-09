Joyce “Mum” Keiser Nalley, 80, of Owensboro, passed into eternal joy and peace on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on September 15, 1941, the daughter of the late Matthew Keiser and Mary Catherine Payne Keiser Fulkerson. She was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral, and was a loving wife and mother, and “Mum” to several grandchildren. She was dedicated to her prayer life and had a special devotion to the Holy Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Keiser.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gerald Nalley; four children, Robert Eugene Nalley, Rhonda Jones (Jody), Monica Mattingly (David), and Patricia Payne (Charles); 12 grandchildren, Sidney Gallaway (Jonathan), Matthew Hoffmann (Kelci), Nathan Payne (Natalie), Orrin “Doug” Payne, Elizabeth McGehee (Nick), Theresa Mattingly, Madeline Mattingly, Aidan Payne, Jacqueline Mattingly, Erryl Payne, Ben Payne, and Andrew Mattingly; one great-grandchild, Cylas; her sister, Sarah Hayden (P.J.), and her brother, Matthew Keiser.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at St. Stephen Cathedral. A funeral mass will be held at the church at noon, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
