SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Joyce Nadine Sharer, 87, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Rochester, Illinois, departed from this world Friday, July 30, 2021, to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Joyce was born May 31, 1934, in Owensboro to Orville and Olive (Kirk) Atkinson.
She was a devoted wife, mom and grandma. She had many interests and talents. Joyce was formerly employed at the Illinois State Museum and Rochester schools. She was also an antique dealer for many years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; baby sister Mary Christine; granddaughter Angela Cashen; brother-in-law Ernest Sutherlin, Dave Rickard and Steve Howe; and son-in-law Mike Noel.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald, who has loved her for over 65 years; children, Vicki Sharer, of Bulpitt, Illinois, Beth (Thomas) Cashen of Pawnee, Illinois, Jennifer Noel of Kincaid, Illinois, Steven (Angela) Sharer of Pawnee, Illinois, and Kristin Sharer of Bullpitt, Illinois; all who adored her; each of her grandchildren, Thomas (Brandi) Cashen Jr., Corey (Agnes) Cashen, Matthew (Marcia) Jones, Lindan Noel, Morgan (Clint) LeMar, Austin and Rachel Sharer all held a special place in her heart; great-grandchildren, Reese and Audrey Cashen, McKenna and Laykin Jones and Casen LeMar have brought further joy and two additional granddaughters are due shortly; sisters Anna Sutherlin, Phyllis Rickard, Sharon Houston and Milbra Howe; and brothers, Orville and Kirk Atkinson. She was a proud big sister. She also had many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Rochester, IL 62563 with burial to follow at Rochester Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rochester First Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice. To best honor Joyce, be kind to each other and remember to laugh and sing.
