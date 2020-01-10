Joyce Owen Pendley Muffett, 84, of Owensboro, went home to be with her Savior on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Nov. 11, 1935, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, to the late Leslie Emerett and Mary Jane Barnett Owen, Joyce made her way to Owensboro due to her father working in the oil fields. She graduated from Daviess County High School and helped her father with bookkeeping.
Joyce was later employed at Texas Gas Transmission, establishing many close friendships with whom she enjoyed traveling, dancing and meals together. She left her job to raise a family and then returned to Texas Gas until she retired. Joyce was a generous, loving and family-oriented lady with a great sense of humor. She also enjoyed sewing, crochet and reading. As a representative of the Friendship Force, she went to Australia and New Zealand, fulfilling one of her passions to travel.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Muffett also was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Leslie Owen; and her sister-in-law, J. Ann Owen.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, James Robert Muffett; daughters Leesa Jane Pendley, Carla Elizabeth Latham (Stuart) and Robin Sue Winfield (Jerry), all of Owensboro; son Robert Todd Muffett (Joyce) of Philpot; seven grandchildren, Cameron Latham, Hope Strubler (Lucas), Joshua Winfield (Sierra), Matthew Winfield (Gemmie), Amanda Winfield (Antonio), Chris Muffett (Angela) and Kimberly Lester (Josh); 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Robert Owen (Margaret) of Cary, North Carolina.
The funeral service for Joyce Muffett will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from noon until the time of service. A private burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane #401, Louisville, KY 40205 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joyce Muffett may be left at www.glenncares.com.
