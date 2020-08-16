Joyce Ray Shanley, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Signature Healthcare—Hillcrest. She was born Dec. 6, 1936, in McLean County to the late George Hubert and Geneva Mae Harper DeBoe. Joyce was a receptionist for the former Ingram Entertainment Co. and had attended Owensboro Christian Church. She loved watching movies and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her sister, Carolyn Payne and husband Joe; and her brother, Bobby Ray McKinley and wife Terri, all of Owensboro.
Private services will be held in the chapel of Rosehill Cemetery. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
