SACRAMENTO — Joyce Sinnett, 57, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Joyce Ann Sinnett was born Aug. 14, 1964, in Owensboro to the late James Cletus and Shirley Martin Sinnett. Joyce was a cook at several area nursing homes and was raised at Nickel Ridge Holiness Church. She loved her fur babies, Mindy and Pixie, and caring for her flowers and her family.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Jerry Sinnett.
Survivors include her companion, Kenny Brummett; two sisters, Janice Sinnett of Nickel Ridge and Carolyn Abney of Sacramento; a brother, Willie Wilson of Owensboro; a sister-in-law, Rosa Adams of Bremen; two nieces, Emma Sinnett (Logan Stewart) and Marie Cline (Bobby); a great-nephew, Blayne Sinnett; and many friends.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County. There will be no public visitation. Joyce’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Joyce’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Joyce at musterfuneralhomes.com.
