Joyce Spain Walker, 84, of Owensboro, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Joyce retired from the TJ Max Distribution Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors: daughters, Donna Foster (Perry), Elaine Hurdt (David), and Lisa Carpenter, and sisters, Betty Gross, Lois Goforth, and Nancy Mansfield.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Joyce’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Joyce at musterfuneralhomes.com.
