CENTRAL CITY — Joyce Staples Sears, 85, of Central City, died at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Creekwood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Russellville. Joyce was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Muhlenberg County. She was retired from Barnes Department Store and was a seamstress. She was a member of Cleaton Baptist Church. Joyce enjoyed sewing and loved her grandchildren. She was a caregiver and led a life of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Ray Sears; brothers James Staples, the Rev. Rufus Staples, Harold Staples and Elvis Staples; sisters Christine Hearsey and Pauline Speaks; and parents Jesse and Celia Staples.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy DeAnna Dozer of Central City; son Jeffrey Sears of Mooresville, Indiana; grandchildren Jason Sears of Plainfield, Indiana, Miles (Mikayla) Dozer of Greenville and Alex Dozer of Bowling Green; brother Marvin (Bea) Staples of Central City; and sister Clarice Kimmel of Mooresville, Indiana.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Brian Jones officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented