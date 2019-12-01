Joyce Survant Taylor, 87, of Owensboro, went home with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was born March 13, 1932, in Daviess County to the late John Elmer and Anna Evelyn Burnett Survant. She had worked as a secretary/treasurer for Texas Gas and Taylor Pipe Co. Joyce was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. She loved the UK Wildcats, fashion and being in style.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.T. Taylor, in 1997.
She is survived by her son, Scott Alan Pickrell; daughter Gloria Bullington; grandchildren Jared Bullington (Melissa) and Aaron Bullington (Sarah); great-grandchildren Emmie, Emersyn, Eastyn, Jase and Josie Bullington; brother John David (Mary) Survant; and nephews Bob and Keith Survant.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home and after noon Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shriners Hospital for Children Rizpah Shriners, 3300 Hanson Rd., Madisonville, KY 42431
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented