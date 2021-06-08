CENTRAL CITY — Joyce T. Scott, 90, of Central City, died Saturday at her home. Mrs. Scott was born May 2, 1931, in Muhlenberg County. She was a supervisor at General Electric, and was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee Scott; parents John and Leta Tucker; brothers Bill Tucker, Ray Tucker, Wayne Tucker, and Whitey Tucker; and sister Mary Helen Swift.
She is survived by her son, Steven (Barbara) Scott of Central City; daughters Judith (Mike) Campbell of Powderly and Jackie (Terry) Logsdon of Central City; grandchildren Stephanie (Mark) Wallace, Dr. Michael (Leslie) Campbell, Chasity (Joe) Harney, Steven K. (Abby) Scott, Amy (Rob) Caldwell, and Terry Lee (Madeline) Logsdon; brothers Freddie (Carrie) Tucker and Jackie (Martha) Tucker; sister Sharon Noffsinger; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Donnie Wilkins officiating, assisted by Bro. Gary Taylor. Burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives.
