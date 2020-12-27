SACRAMENTO — What a joyful reunion there was at that golden shore as Joyce Y. Blackburn, 86, of Sacramento, entered her heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Joyce Yeaden was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Pueblo, Colorado, to the late James Earnest “Jim” and Rena Brown Yeaden. She was raised in Island and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1952. Joyce married George William Blackburn Jr. on June 24, 1955, and lived happily ever after for 65 years. She had one hobby in life and that was keeping the home fires burning daily for her family. She enjoyed cooking for and visiting daily with her family and friends. If you were lucky, you got to sit at her kitchen table for a regular Sunday or holiday dinner at one time or another. Joyce was a fabulous cook with her specialties being fried chicken and chocolate cake. She was a member of Sacramento United Methodist Church.
Her first great-grandchild, Cooper, called her Great Mother, and so she was to many throughout her life. She loved her family, especially her grandkids, her great grandkids and also including many kids she considered part of the family too. Whatever they needed, somehow she saw to it that it was handled. During her dash, Joyce was fortunate in her life to have had four lifelong friends. Her friendship with Ann Swift, Shirley Moore, June Pickup and Jeanette Green weathered many trials, but it’s the happy memories on which they focused while enjoying each other’s visits and long phone calls (just ask George about the calls). She, along with George and usually the company of another couple, discovered and enjoyed many of our country’s landmarks while traveling in their trusty van. On one eventful trip, the travelers even got to be accidentally a part of the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by two grandsons, Matthew Dillingham and Mark Dillingham; by a great-granddaughter, Bella Dillingham; and by her brother-in-law, Jimmy Blackburn.
Left behind to cherish her memory, and to wonder if we will ever get her dressing recipe right for Thanksgiving dinner, include her husband, George Blackburn; two daughters, Andrea Knight (Lonnie) and Linda Dillingham (Damon); a grandson, Ty Dillingham (Whitney); and three great-grandchildren, Cooper Dillingham, Mattie Dillingham and Ryder Matthew Dillingham.
To honor Joyce’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Sacramento Methodist Cemetery with the Rev. Jesse Johnson and the Rev. Mike McLean officiating.
Honorary pallbearers include Kathy Gish, Rachel Gish Alvey, Nathan Gish, David Michael Huff, Bob Bragg and Gerri Bragg.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Joyce’s family. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
A special thanks to Casey Newsmith and Susie Logsdon for all they did for our family during this difficult time. Family and friends do what needs to be done, and for that, Joyce’s family is grateful. Joyce’s family also greatly appreciates the professional and caring way in which Baptist Health Hospice assisted their family.
In lieu of flowers or gifts of remembrance, contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to the Sacramento Methodist Cemetery Fund, c/o Kathy Gish, P.O. Box 228, Sacramento, KY 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Joyce at muster
Commented