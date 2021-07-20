GREENVILLE — Juanita Belle Purcell, 96, of Greenville, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2:35 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 11, 1924, in Gibson County, Indiana, to Benjamin and Mary Bradshaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Paulette Powell, of Greenville; two sons, Dewey (Sherry) Holtzclaw, of Newburgh, Indiana, and Richard (Rebecca) Holtzclaw, of Central City; a daughter, Samantha Maxwell, of Pukalini, Hawaii; a brother, Jerry (Carol Ann) Bradshaw, of Grand Rivers; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dinah Faircloth; a sister, Wilma Gentry; and three brothers, Harrison, Robert, and Fred.
Juanita graduated high school valedictorian in Carmi, Illinois, and business school in Greenville. She retired from Sears Roebuck Credit Center after 23 years of service. She was the oldest member of Luzerne General Baptist Church of Greenville, where she was affectionately known as “Miss Juanita”. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. She loved to quilt and was prolific with her craft. Each one was stitched with love.
Juanita was wise and witty and a strong independent woman, the heart and soul of her family.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Luzerne General Baptist Church, Bro. Roger Wright officiating, assisted by Bro. Donald McGehee. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Luzerne General Baptist Church and Tuesday after 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Kingdom Cemetery in Carmi, Illinois.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
