LIVERMORE — Juanita Bradshaw, 92, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Juanita Carpenter was born Feb. 24, 1929, in McLean County to the late John and Martine Howard Carpenter and was married to William Calvin “Dub” Bradshaw on Dec. 25, 1951. Juanita was a retired cosmetologist, a member of Livermore United Methodist Church and an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, W.C. “Dub” Bradshaw, who died Nov. 29, 2015; by her daughter, Tonya Bradshaw Drake; and
by a granddaughter,
Hollie Schindler.
Survivors include two sons, David Bradshaw of Island and Jarrod Bradshaw (Leslie) of Utica; and a great-granddaughter, Gracie Schindler of Livermore.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Juanita’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Juanita’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Juanita’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
The Juanita Bradshaw family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
