CENTRAL CITY — Juanita Buskill, 94, of Central City, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:40 p.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was a retired nurse from Methodist Hospital in Louisville and was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Fairdale.
Survivors: son, Mick Buskill, and sisters, Dianne (Tom) Holly, Janis (Rex) Smith.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at New Hope Cemetery. Burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
